Ashcroft RCMP files

By Sgt. Kathleen Thain

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 66 calls for service in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area during the period April 14 to 27, 2018.

Change to office hours

A reminder that due to staffing changes within the Administrative Support area of operations, the Ashcroft RCMP detachment has adjusted its office hours, which are now Tuesday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice. At this time it is not known how long this interruption in service will continue.

Due to the change in hours, delays in administrative services—such as Criminal Record Checks—can be expected. The public are reminded that there is an “after hours” phone number (250-453-2216) that will connect you to a police dispatch system if you require a police officer for a non-emergency. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

As always, Ashcroft RCMP appreciate the support of the community during this period of transition.

Flood season

Flood season is upon us, and police wish to remind everyone that being close to a river or creek bank at this time of year may be hazardous, due to the water undercutting the banks and making them unstable. If you must go near the bank, please wear a life jacket and have another person be your spotter, so that if you end up in the water someone will know and report it as soon as possible.

Drivers keep police busy over last two weeks

April 16 saw police take a prohibited driver off the road, with their vehicle impounded within the Village of Ashcroft. April 17 saw another driver removed from the road, with a vehicle impoundment for driving while disqualified near the Village of Ashcroft.

April 21 saw a drug seizure from a vehicle near Highway 1 at Cornwall Road, while on April 24 another person received a roadside driving prohibition in the Village of Cache Creek. Four motor vehicle crashes were also reported in this time period.

Public awareness: Fraud/Identity Theft

The general public should be aware that there are always concerns about identity theft or fraud taking place through the use of computers and telephones. Don’t give money or personal information to anyone you are not familiar with or whom you trust. If you’re not sure, do your homework and determine the validity of the company or person asking for your personal information or money!

If you have information about any crimes in the area, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter