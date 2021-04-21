Ashcroft preparing public survey about its burning bylaw

Survey will be mailed to all residents in advance of public discussions about the bylaw

Summer student

The Village of Ashcroft will hire a summer student this year to help with water conservation, solid waste recycling efforts, and asset management while improving communication and community outreach.

The position will focus on digitizing records and restarting discussions around water conservation and recycling in the community following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Barbara Roden said the village could use the help educating the public, especially around increasing water consumption, recycling best practices, and the addition of a new Eco-Depot. She also agreed with Coun. Nadine Davenport that it would be beneficial to have someone working on digitizing records.

“Getting things online is time-consuming,” Roden said.

Grant funding will cover most of the cost of the position.

Burning questions

Council will move forward with a public engagement process — and a list of survey questions — for possible amendments to its burning bylaw.

The process, which will see the questions mailed out to all residents, will also include a stipulation that the engagement “include public gatherings as soon as allowable.” There will also be a comment section at the back.

“Having that public gathering component is very important. A lot of the people who will be most affected are those who are unlikely or uncomfortable to go on social media and use platforms people have adopted,” Roden said. “Having face-to-face meetings and having people there can’t be replaced.”

