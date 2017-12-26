Ashcroft police report: wicked weather

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 28 calls for service from December 16 to 22. There have been 1,642 calls for service in 2017.

Wicked weather

Weather has been the topic of the week, with the snow causing havoc on our roads and highways. There were a total of nine crashes reported, and several vehicles that went off the road and just required a tow.

Winter is here, and the RCMP want to remind everyone to take care, slow down, and give space to each other. And please watch and slow down for tow trucks and road maintenance crews: they helps us keep the roads open!

From our RCMP family to yours, we wish you all the best for the season and want to thank you all for your encouragement and support over the past year.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

