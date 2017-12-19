Ashcroft Police Blotter

By Sgt. Kathleen Thain

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 53 calls for service in the two week period ending December 15.

Police seized more illicit drugs from vehicles during traffic stops over the past two weeks. In that time there were two traffic collisions.

Scam alert

Phone and computer scam attempts are on the rise in our communities. The season may be a contributing factor, with online shopping and a high rate of purchases. Please be careful with your personal information and be aware of who you are giving it to.

Unsafe firearm storage

A charge of unsafe storage of firearms is being recommended against an adult male as a result of police attending the residence and locating several long guns that were not secured. The name is not being disclosed until charge approval by Crown Counsel.

Under the influence

On December 12 a driver under the influence of alcohol was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The driving public are reminded not to drink and drive, as there are strong penalties and financial consequences if caught; not to mention the potential human cost if you get into a crash.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

