Ashcroft Hospital emergency department closed this weekend

Interior Health has said that due to unexpected limited physician availability, the emergency department (ED) at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre will be closed this weekend (June 11 to 14).

Emergency services normally operate at the hospital from 6 p.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Monday.

Interior Health regrets this closure and reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:

o Royal Inland Hospital – 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops

o Lillooet Hospital – 951 Murray Street, Lillooet

o Nicola Valley Hospital – 3451 Voght Street, Merritt

If you are unsure about whether or not you require emergency care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1. The 24-hour service is staffed by trained health care personnel who will provide advice on your situation.

