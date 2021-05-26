Ashcroft council has approved a request for a larger patio at the Thompson View Lodge assisted living facility. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft council reconsiders two invasive plant programs

Council also approves request for a larger patio at Thompson View Lodge

  • May. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Bigger patio for Thompson View Lodge

Residents at Ashcroft’s Thompson View Lodge will have more space on the patio after council approved a development variance permit from Interior Health to expand the existing patio and canopy. IH is asking for a variance to allow the rear parcel setback to be reduced from 7.5 metres to 5.5 metres.

“I think it’s great. It will give them more space outdoors for relaxation, just an all around fun place to be,” said Coun. Deb Tuohey. A notice will be placed on title, advising future purchasers that the structure was approved.

Tax increase approved

Ashcroft council has approved its five-year financial plan and a 2.5 per cent tax increase this year. Council gave third reading and final approval to the plan and 2021 tax increase, which is related to rising home assessments across the village last year.

The average home assessment rose by $10,474 last year, to $254,583. This means on average, homeowners will pay an additional $14 on their taxes, while the average cost to residential, strata, or farm owners is likely to rise by $23.

Red Cross Invasive Plant program nixed

Council will withdraw from the Red Cross’s Invasive Plant program in 2021, saying it would be too “onerous” for the village. Brian Bennewith, Director of Public Works and Operations, said the program, which would provide Red Cross funding to help individual homeowners deal with invasive plants on their property, could end up being time-consuming for staff in terms of phone calls, insurance, and reporting out on the program.

Mayor Barbara Roden said homeowners can find help on invasive species through the Invasive Species Council of B.C. and the Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management program.

TNRD invasive species membership on hold

Ashcroft council deferred a decision on joining the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s Invasive Plant Management membership, pending CUPE collective bargaining discussions this summer. CUPE Local 900 has said the program interferes with “union employee work.”

Roden said invasive plants have become a big issue due to increased travel and wildfires. “This is another very valuable program. I would still like to see if there is some way to become a member of this program if we can come to a suitable arrangement.”

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal

