Arts society draws flurry of activity

Arts Society members were involved in a number of different initiatives last year

The South Similkameen Arts Society is open to artists of all genres in the Keremeos/Similkameen area. We promote the arts with exhibitions and events, art sales, education & workshops and community involvement.

Our membership continues to increase along with our activities and community participation.

As we close out this year and look forward to a busy 2018, I have listed some of our 2017 accomplishments:

– Cawston Hall Cabin Fever Dance & Silent Auction: once again a number of our members donated repainted/repurposed furniture

and artwork

– We awarded a $500 bursary to Grade 12 graduating student Michelyn Lepage at the grad ceremony in June

– Banner Project: SSAS members created several banners for Tara Bowie which were displayed in the village this summer

– SSAS members worked 2 Legion Meat Draws as a fund raiser for the society

– SSAS was invited to participate in the Keremeos beautification project and attended the July and October Open Houses at Victory Hall presenting our vision, ideas and objectives.

– Members were showing & selling at the Artwalk/Wine in the Vines Event at Liquidity and Noble Ridge July 15 & 16th, as well as Parsons Fruit Stand in August.

– For the 3rd year our members co sponsored & participated in the Elks Halloweeen Haunted House & Maze with over 150 kids

enjoying the event.

– SSAS members did a little beautification in the village by painting a winter scene on the empty Variety Store windows

– Another Wine & Whimsy paint afternoon was held on Dec 3rd at the Wrong Turn Tavern under the instruction of Wendy Provins.

– The new Three Winds Gallery on main street has many of our members artwork for sale.

– Members Bonny Roberts, Myra Hammond & Wendy Provins were again juried in to the Lake Country Art Walk in September

They also had art auctioned off at the RCMP Gala Ball in Osoyoos with half the proceeds going to charity.

– Many SSAS members are being represented by Galleries in the Okanagan Valley from Peachland to Osoyoos, as well as local

Wineries and retail outlets