Arts, culture and sport get a boost in Prince Rupert

More than $140,000 heading to city through B.C. Community Gaming Grants

Hudson Veldman of Rupert Green races up the ice against the Kitimat Orange during an Atom Tournament in October. Prince Rupert minor hockey will receive $38,500 through the B.C. Community Gaming Grant. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The provincial government announced new funding on Nov. 7 via B.C. Community Gaming Grants for a range of arts, culture and sports programs, with Prince Rupert receiving more than $140,000 across five organizations.

The Northern British Columbia Museum Association ($56,000), Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest ($19,000) and Jazz Productions Association of British Columbia ($17,000) all landed a grant in the arts and culture sector. On the sports side, the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association ($38,500) and Prince Rupert Minor Basketball Association ($10,000) were the recipients.

“These art, culture and sport programs provide opportunities for people to build community, foster artistic expression and engage in healthy activities,” Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said. “Our government is proud to support these organizations to deliver programs that support inclusion and benefit people of all ages and backgrounds in communities across B.C.”

“The organizations benefiting from this funding all do important work bringing our communities together,” Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA, said. “I’m really pleased that we can offer them this support.”

