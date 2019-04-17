Arts Council nominated for presenter award

Burns Lake residents John and Sandra Barth gave a presentation on the Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) to the Burns Lake village council on April 9. The LDAC organizers were among six nominees for the Presenter of the Year Award by the British Columbia Touring Council (BCTC) at the Pacific Contact conference on April 6. Nominees are chosen for their commitment to artistic and managerial excellence, community involvement, professionalism and contribution to awareness and development of the arts, according to the BCTC. "I'm sorry to say we didn't win but we were happy to be nominated," John told the council. (Blair McBride photo)

