Artists, writers to inspire each other

Upcoming show at Summerland Arts Centre will be on display during Ryga Arts Festival

Artists and writers will inspire each other to create works for an upcoming show at the Summerland Art Gallery.

Inspired By, an exhibit at the gallery this fall, is a challenge by the Summerland Community Arts Council and the Ryga Arts Festival.

The participating writers and artists will submit a favourite work they have done in the past.

The writers will each be given a piece of artwork while the artists will receive a short piece of writing. These works will be the inspiration for new writing and artwork.

Dianne Hildebrand, organizer of the event, said the exhibit was the result of a brainstorming session with Susan Gibbs of the Summerland Community Arts Centre and Heather Davies of the Ryga Festival.

Hildebrand said George Ryga would have appreciated the concept, since his home on Caldwell Street was a gathering place for writers, artists, musicians and others who often discussed their works.

Ryga, a Canadian playwright, died in 1987 at the age of 55. The annual Ryga Arts Festival commemorates his life and work.

When the exhibit was announced, Hildebrand expected participants to submit writing or visual arts, but a number of people are ready to participate in both categories.

The initial submissions should be sent by email to admin@summerlandarts.com by April 15, with the words “Inspiration Challenge” in the subject line

Writing should be short and sent as a digital file, a Word document or a text file. Art in any medium should be sent in jpg or similar format.

By April 30, participants will receive an email of someone else’s work to create a new piece inspired by the work.

The completed writing or art is due Aug. 15.

The show will open on the Labour Day weekend at the Summerland Art Gallery.