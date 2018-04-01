Artists to sell supplies and artwork

A variety of arts supplies will be on sale at the Summerland Arts Centre in April at the centre’s Stash Bash.

The one-day event, presented by the Summerland Community Arts Council, will be held Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arts Centre on Wharton Street.

In addition, tables will be rented to local artists to offer their own creations, equipment, and supplies they no longer need.

“Over the years, we’ve collected lots of valuable objects and supplies and we have very limited storage space,” said Susan Gibbs, gallery curator. “With the upcoming renovations to the former library, now’s the time to give the community an opportunity to buy stuff at bargain prices.”

In addition to approximately 100 good quality art prints for sale, there will be frame and hardware sets, art books, specialty watercolour and pastel paper, as well as illustration boards. Artists can rent a table for $20 and sell their own work or materials.

To apply to reserve a table, call the Arts Centre, 250-494-4494 or email admin@summerlandarts.com.