Artists sought for Five Corners public art project in downtown Chilliwack

Goal of project to increase foot traffic on street, animate Chilliwack's historic downtown

The City of Chilliwack is looking for artists to submit their ideas for a new piece of public art to be installed at Five Corners.

The city issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the Five Corners Public Art Project on Jan. 11. The future artwork will be situated outside the front entrance of 46115 Yale Rd., located at the northeast corner of the intersection.

“The successful proponent will create and install public art that will add value to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of the downtown core of Chilliwack,” reads the RFP document.

The proposed public art must:

• Fit in a footprint of 1.5 metres by 1.5 metres

• Be no more than 3 metres high

• Must be able to be illuminated

• Installation must be able to stand up to graffiti, natural elements

• Footprint must be secured to ensure the piece’s integrity and public safety

• Not impede traffic (ie must not be reflective)

“The goal of the Five Corners Public Art Installation is to increase foot traffic on the street, animate Chilliwack’s historic downtown and draw attention to Chilliwack as a vital municipality which promotes arts, culture and tourism.”

There will be a mandatory virtual site meeting through Zoom on Friday, Jan. 22 at 8 a.m. Proposals will not be accepted by the city from proponents who do not attend the meeting. (Link to Zoom meeting at end of story.)

Proposals can be submitted electronically (preferred) or as a hard copy. Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.Submissions must include a technical proposal and a financial proposal. Electronic submissions are to be emailed to bids@chilliwack.com; hard copy proposals are to be delivered to:

RFP – “Five Corners Public Art”

City of Chilliwack

8550 Young Rd.

Chilliwack, B.C. V2P 8A4

CONFIDENTIAL – DO NOT OPEN

The successful proponent will be notified within 30 days of the Feb. 17 closing date.

Further information on the Five Corners Public Art Project can be found on the city’s website: Five Corners Project document and mandatory virtual site meeting via Zoom.

