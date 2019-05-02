Artist proposals sought to beautify retaining wall in Chilliwack

It's a private art commission opportunity for $5K from a pre-cast concrete company

It’s a rare chance for local artists to submit proposals to beautify a highly visible retaining wall at the base of Chilliwack Mountain.

“This private project initiative is for the permanent surface modification of the 345-foot long wall that borders a City of Chilliwack community trail,” according to the call for proposals.

The art commission opportunity is coming from LSC Precast, a company owned by Brian Janssens and Sylvie Roussel-Janssens.

“I want to set an example of how little money it can take to make a real difference,” said Roussel-Janssens.

They’re offering $5,000 to the artist(s) chosen to modify the retaining wall on the southern edge of the Lickman Road property.

Sylvie Roussel-Janssens is a professional artist in her own right, and a former member of the City of Chilliwack’s public art advisory committee, with experience in the art proposal selection process.

“In B.C. it’s not that common to see an art commission opportunity in a case like this, but elsewhere in the world it is,” she said.

The location is the interface point where public and private space meet. The LSC property at 8285A-Lickman Road is bordered by a 1.8k public trail, at the western entrance, commonly known as the Heppner Ditch trail.

Suggested themes for art proposals could include flora and fauna of the area, history, recreation and community life in the Chilliwack Mountain area. The art proposal could take a variety of forms, a mural, a mosaic, or maybe found items glued onto the wall in relief, as examples.

The project must be complete by Sept. 1.

The resulting artwork would have to be safe for the public, vandalism resistant and long-lasting. The chosen artist/team should be comfortable working close to an industrial site and communicating with the public.

Proposals must include:

• Letter of intent (with contacts, references)

• Resumé/biography (one page)

• Five examples of previous work

• Visual list (date of work, materials and dimensions)

• Project description and visual rendering ( 2 pages)

For more info, or to send proposals: lsc@telus.net

