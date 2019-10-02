Artist captures beautiful day in the neighbourhood

Artist Katherine Upton’s My Neighbourhood and Beyond exhibit opens at the Gallery Vertigo in Vernon on Oct. 10. 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

During a stroll around the Queen’s Park area of New Westminster almost 20 years ago, artist Katherine Upton was inspired by the charming homes found in quaint neighbourhoods.

Using photographs as reference, Upton was able to capture the vibrant British Columbian neighbourhoods and transform them into compelling art that is “evocative of another time and space but still so current, welcoming and human,” according to Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo.

Gallery Vertigo North Okanagan Artists Alternative will host an opening reception for Upton’s My Neighbourhood and Beyond exhibit on Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.

Meet the artist and hear her speak about the pieces on display. Light refreshments will be offered.

Upton is a local artist who originally lived in the Lower Mainland.

“It’s one of the oldest residential areas in the province, a truly charming environment of boulevards, lush greenery and gracious, lovingly preserved homes,” said Upton of Queen’s Park.

The project took Upton two years to complete and is done in a modular style consisting of four-square-foot canvas modules that combine in various ways to make larger paintings.

Each module has its own story and this is the first time each has been exhibited publicly.

“Walking around the neighbourhood I photographed houses, shops and vegetation, then dissected the photos to design compositions for the neighbourhood paintings,” Upton said.

“I started with the interior of our house, a 1910 ‘tent style’ design and 95 paintings and two years later, I finished with the view as we were driving away from our beloved neighbourhood.”

READ MORE: Fall decorating helps generate warmth indoors

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.