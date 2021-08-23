Art from the Attic back in Invermere

Donations from Golden can be dropped off at the Golden Star

Art from the Attic is back for the first time in almost a decade, with donations being sought for the one-day sale of new and recycled art.

The sale is looking for anything that hangs on a wall, framed or unframed, from paintings, prints and posters, to quilts, wall hangings and empty frames.

Three-dimensional art is also welcome, such as statues, ceramics and jewelry.

Last held in 2012, Art from the Attic was a ‘smashing success,’ according to organizers, who were able to collect over 1,000 pieces of donated art and more than 1,200 clients eager to find bargain art or discover a hidden masterpiece.

This year’s edition will be raising funds for the Windermere Elementary School, and will be organized by Tara Whittick.

Community volunteers are welcome and encouraged.

Those looking to donate art can do so either by dropping off items at the Invermere Public Library during library hours, or request a volunteer pickup, ranging as far as Calgary.

In Golden, donations can be dropped off at the Golden Star office, located on 9th Avenue, during office hours on weekdays.

To arrange a pickup, or volunteer to assist with the sale, email tara.whittick@gmail.com or call 250-688-0541.

The sale will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new Columbia Valley Arts Centre across from Sobeys in Invermere.

Golden Star