Arson to blame for house fire on Abbot Drive, says fire chief

This is the second fire in four months on the West Quesnel property

Little remains of the Abbot Drive house now after the second fire in four months razed the property.Ronan O’Doherty photo

Arson is assumed to be the cause of a fire that burned what remained of a house in West Quesnel early Monday morning (Sept. 16).

Quesnel Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says the fire department responded to a structure fire at 878 Abbot Dr. shortly after two o’clock in the morning.

“Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed,” he says.

“We had 16 members respond to fight the fire, and we were on scene for approximately four and a half hours until the fire was out.”

This is the second fire on the property in the last four months.

The first made the house all but inhabitable, but the frame was still standing. The latest blaze turned the house — and everything left in it — into a pile of charcoal.

Gauthier says the department is sure this was not an accident.

“Oh yes, that one is arson,” he says. “There is no power and no gas to the building, so it is kind of hard for a fire to start with no power.”

When asked what will be done with the property that has caused the fire department some headaches this summer, Gauthier says it is up to the City of Quesnel and property owner to figure out a solution. As of publishing time, the City has not responded to request for comment.

