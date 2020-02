Owner intent on building condominiums once old building is razed

Jamie Thomsen, foreman with DJ Excavating, surveys the ongoing demolition of the Arrowview Hotel in Port Alberni. (JERRY FEVENS/ Special to the AV News)

Demolition of the Arrowview Hotel on Second Avenue in Port Alberni continues.

Stan Pottie, owner of DJ Excavating, has had a crew working on the hotel for the past several months. Foreman Jamie Thomsen and employees have been methodically dismantling the derelict hotel, salvaging wood and interior fixtures and selling them as they go.

Port Alberni amateur photographer Jerry Fevens has been documenting the deconstruction of the hotel with photos almost every day. He posts his photos on Facebook.