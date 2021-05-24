Arrowsmith Water Service and Englishman River Water Service set June meetings

Questions and comments from public to be submitted by email

Next month’s meetings for the Arrowsmith Water Service (AWS) and Englishman River Water Service (ERWS) have been set.

Parksville’s manager of communications, Deb Tardiff, stated in a release that the next regular meetings for AWS and ERWS and their management boards will be held on Tuesday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, AWS and ERWS members will meet virtually via Zoom.

Details will be posted to www.englishmanriverwaterservice.ca.

Since the meeting will be closed to the public, anyone wishing to provide a comment or question is requested to email info@parksville.ca by 4 pm, on Friday, May 28.

The ERWS management board meeting will be immediately followed by the AWS management board meeting.

The agenda for the meeting, along with background information, will be posted to the AWS/ERWS website at

www.englishmanriverwaterservice.ca.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News