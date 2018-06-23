Arrow Lakes Hospital emergency department closes for six hours

Nursing shortage forces shutdown Sunday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Nakusp – Residents are advised that due to unexpected limited nurse availability at the Arrow Lakes Hospital, the emergency department (ED) will be closed for six hours early Sunday morning, June 24, only.

The ED will close on Sunday, June 24 at 1 a.m. and will re-open at 7 a.m.

Services outside these hours remain unchanged. ED services normally operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Interior Health regrets this interruption to our normal emergency department services. Residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Visit 24/7 emergency departments at:

o Slocan Community Health Centre – New Denver.

o Kootenay Lake Hospital – Nelson.

• Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

Interior Health stated, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”