Arrests made, property recovered after truck stolen in Duncan

Two women were arrested on May 14 in relation to the recovery of a stolen van containing suspected stolen property.

A truck rental company had alerted North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP that their lock box had been broken into overnight and keys and the corresponding van were stolen.

Police patrols led them quickly to the driveway of a house in the 1700-block of Maple Bay Road that North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Chris Swain said is suspected of being used to distribute stolen property.

Upon their arrival, officers saw one suspect flee but were able to arrest the other, a 23-year-old woman who’d been inside the van. She was later released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

As for the second suspect, Mounties were able to nab her, too.

“Police caught up to the second female suspect a short while later when she attempted to steal children’s back packs from the playground of a school on Trunk Road,” Swain said, adding that witnesses had called police and the 37-year-old suspect was apprehended a short distance away, without having stolen anything from the school.

That suspect is also being charged in relation to the stolen truck and associated property and was also released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

“Both female suspects are known to police and have a history of property crime,” Swain said. “North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP continue to ensure that these types of crimes are investigated to their fullest and that prolific property offenders are held accountable for their actions.”

