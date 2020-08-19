Arrests made in Castlegar thefts

Three people have been charged in connection with a string of local thefts.

Castlegar police have arrested a suspect in relation to a string of thefts throughout the city over the last few weeks.

On Aug. 17, RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of 11th Street in relation to a break and enter that occurred the day before.

Tools, jewelry and sporting goods were allegedly stolen from a home on Lynnwood Crescent.

According to police, four people were arrested during their search.

“A search of the residence yielded property police believed to have been stolen from the August 16 break-in, as well as other property believed to have been stolen from other Castlegar residences in the last few weeks,” said Sgt. Monty Taylor.

Erik Larsen, a 41-year-old Castlegar man, has been formally charged with break and enter to a dwelling house and four counts of possession of stolen property in connection to the August 16 break-in.

The BC Prosecution Service also approved additional charges of break and enter and theft under $5,000 in connection to a July 20 incident where Larsen allegedly broke into the garage of a 7th Avenue home and allegedly stole property.

Erik Larsen was remanded into custody by the courts to appear next by video in Castlegar Court on August 26, 2020.

A 69-year-old Castlegar woman and a 49-year-old Trail man also face potential charges.

Both were released from police custody on strict conditions to make court appearances in November.

The fourth individual taken into custody was later released without being charged.

Police are hoping to return the seized property to its rightful owners, so they are asking anyone who has recently had property stolen to contact the Castlegar RCMP detachment. The recovered property includes a grey road bicycle, a kayak, tools and jewellery.

