Arrests Leads to Recovery of Stolen Property

Cranbrook RCMP have made arrests after a crime spree of almost two months.

Between June 1 and July 21, 2018 various items were stolen from multiple locations in and around the Cranbrook area, St. Sgt. Hector said in a press release Monday, July 30.

On Friday July 27, Cranbrook RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and General Duty arrested an adult female and two male youths in possession of stolen dirtbike.

A search warrant was executed at a Cranbrook residence and more stolen items such as kayaks and paddle boards were found and seized as well as offence related property.

Many items were returned to happy property owners, Lee said.

The three persons involved were released on conditions and slated to appear in court at a later date.