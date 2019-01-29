Arrested for allegedly punching out store clerk

A Penticton man is facing robbery and assault charges for allegedly punching out a convenience store clerk after attempting to steal food.

The clerk at the 24-Seven store on Main Street observed a man, later identified as Harley Steven Jack, walk out without paying for several items around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

“Once the man was outside, the employee ran after him. When outside, the man stopped and an altercation took place in which the man allegedly punched the employee in the face. The employee was able to gain control of the man, while at the same time calling 911,” said Const. James Grandy.

Jack, 33, was arrested and appeared in Penticton provincial courthouse on Monday where he was ordered to be remanded in custody pending a psychiatric assessment.

According to B.C. Court Services, Jack has a criminal record dating back to 2006. He was last convicted of an offence in Penticton in 2013.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.