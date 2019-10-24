Arrest warrant issued relating to assault reported in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP have issued an arrest warrant in relation to an assault reported to have occurred in Scotch Creek.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of Heather Patterson. Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 50-year-old Patterson who faces charges of assault, uttering threats and public mischief.

The charges stem from a May 4, 2019 incident in which Chase RCMP responded to a call from a female who had called 911 claiming she was being attacked by three men with a knife and a screwdriver.

Read more: Report of man threatening to shoot co-workers in North Shuswap misinformed

Read more: Semi truck stuck, then unloaded, on Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill switchback

“Police arrived to discover that the entire incident had been captured on video, and the video did not depict what the female had described in her 911 call,” said Kennedy.

Anyone who knows of Patterson’s location is asked to contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221, or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-228-8477.

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter