Arrest warrant issued for Barriere man accused of theft from dead person’s home

Barriere RCMP are seeking public's help in locating the man

Barriere RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating Barriere local Trevor James Richardson in relation to an incident that happened earlier this year.

An investigation was opened in April 2021 into a break and enter of a residence in Louis Creek. The owner of the home was recently deceased. Various items were taken during the break and enter incident.

Barriere RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision two weeks later in McLure, B.C., where belongings to the deceased were found, as well as a number of cheques, which were later determined to have been used to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.

“As a result of the investigation, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Trevor James Richardson of Barriere, for one count of theft of motor vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.”

The information was released Sept. 10. Richardson is described as a Caucasian man and 6 feet four inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact the Barriere RCMP detachment at (250) 672-9918 or the police detachment in your jurisdiction.

