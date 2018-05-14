Arrest made in Revelstoke bank robbery

The RCMP have arrested a man in connection to a April 6, 2018 bank robbery in Revelstoke.

The man, a 31 year-old from Cranbrook, was arrested Tuesday April 24, 2018 by Police Officers of the Cranbrook RCMP detachment in connection with the offence. The Provincial Crown has approved a criminal charge of robbery in the case.

Revelstoke RCMP reported the incident on Friday April 6, 2018, after a lone male walked into a financial institution on First Street West. The male demanded cash from the teller, was provided with an undisclosed amount of money and departed from the bank without further incident.

RCMP say the media release and CCTV photo released following the robbery were instrumental in identifying the suspect and leading to an arrest.

The accused’s next scheduled court appearance is set for Tuesday May 22, 2018 in the Salmon Arm Provincial Court.