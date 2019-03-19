Arrest in alleged parking lot assault at LMH

One man was arrested and then released in connection with an alleged assault and robbery in broad daylight on a woman in the staff parking lot of Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH).

On Tuesday, March 12, around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an incident in the lot and arrested a male suspect a short time later in the vicinity.

No serious physical injuries were reported by the victim.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk said the suspect was “well known to police” and was released on an undertaking to appear in court and to stay away from the hospital and the female victim.

So far, charges have not been laid, but the investigation is continuing, van Herk said.

Fraser Health Authority spokesperson Tasleem Juma said LMH has a number of safety measures in place, including CCTV surveillance, 24/7 site security and a SafeWalk escort to accompany people and from their vehicles.

“We are relieved that our staff member is safe and are supporting them through this traumatic experience,” Juma said.

“The safety and well-being of all our staff, patients and visitors is important to us. We also encourage members of the public to report any suspicious activity or behaviour to our staff or security.”

