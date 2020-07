Police made an arrest at a Sumas Way shopping centre Thursday afternoon.

Officers wearing apparel identifying them as members of the drug crime section arrested a man in his 20s just after 3 p.m. at the shopping centre at the intersection of Sumas Way and South Fraser Way.

The man was handcuffed, searched and placed in the back of prisoner transport van.

The News has asked the APD for more information.

