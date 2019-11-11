Army vet, editorial cartoon pioneer takes salute

A legendary cartoonist and Second World War veteran came back to his former home town Monday to take in this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Ernie Poignant took the final salute as veterans marched past the podium on 224th Street in downtown Maple Ridge at the end of the formalities.

Poignant turned 100 this year and made the trip from his current residence in Abbotsford.

“It’s beyond words. It humble’s me so much,” Poignant said this week of his ceremonial duties.

Poignant is a former long-time resident of Maple Ridge and member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 88.

He served in the Canadian army from 1944 to 1946, with postings in Vancouver, Nanaimo, Victoria, and in late 1944, in Camp Borden near Barrie, Ont. His duties there included exploding mortars during training exercises which permanently damaged his hearing.

He also worked as a civilian mechanic at the No. 24 Elementary Flying Training School at Abbotsford Airport from 1943 to 1944.

After the war, he started his journalism career, and in 1958, moved to Maple Ridge as compositor and cartoonist for the Maple Ridge Gazette. He moved to Abbotsford in 2003 and continued drawing cartoons for the Abbotsford Times and worked with the local museum, turning the stories of pioneers into cartoons.

In 1994, many of his cartoons were printed in a booklet called People, Pencil and Paper, when he was 75. He published another in 2013, titled Poignant Moments. While he’s now 100 years old, Poignant is still producing, this year publishing his third book, “Welcome to the Past.”

“We had very good years in Maple Ridge. We loved it,” said Poignant.

“It’s always nice to honour a Second World War veteran,” said Legion president Jim MacDonald, who said Poignant has been a member of the Maple Ridge branch for years.

He added that Poignant intended to enjoy the hot lunch served to parade participants every year.

