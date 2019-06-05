Army cadets conduct annual review

Eighteen members of the 1746 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps went through their annual review at the Lower Kootenay Band gym on Saturday.

Creston army cadets marched for their annual inspection last week at the Lower Kootenay Band gymnasium. (Photo credit Ron Toyota)

Friends, parents and supporters gathered for the ceremonial inspection, were Lance Cpl. D. Bannick was named most improved cadet overall and 10 cadets were recognized for their perfect attendance. Mayor Ron Toyota presented Lance Cpl.Gilmour with the Clint J. Currier Memorial Award as most dedicated cadet.

The review marks the end of Capt. T. Mainville’s term as commanding officer. Also retiring is supply officer T. Mainville. Lt. E. Gibbons was promoted to captain and will take over as commanding officer of the corps.

Cadets are not members of the military and there is no expectation that they will eventually join the Canadian Armed Forces.

Saturday marked the 63rd annual ceremonial review for the 1746 RCCC, which was formed in 1956.

