Armstrong’s Marigold Mile replanted

It’s a traditional end-of-school-year rite in Armstrong.

Students from local schools get green thumbs.

With help from the City of Armstrong, Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and volunteers, students from Armstrong Elementary, Highland Park Elementary and Len Wood Middle School beautify a stretch of the downtown core with marigolds to mark the Marigold Mile.

The fresh flowers are planted along Pleasant Valley Road from the RCMP detachment to the BC Liquor Store.

