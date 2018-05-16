Armstrong state of emergency to expire

The long-running state of emergency in Armstrong will expire at midnight

Conditions are improving in the City of Armstrong as the state of emergency is set to expire at midnight.

“After further consultation, mitigation work and creek monitoring the City of Armstrong remains optimistic with the current declining creek levels,” said Warren Smith, emergency program coordinator in a release.

The state of emergency was put into effect March 23.

“We would like to thank the community for its support and efforts through the spring freshet. All of the volunteers, friends, neighbours and families that supported each other were of great assistance in preventing what could have been a far different outcome,” Smith said.

“Our Mayor and Council, EOC team, Fire Dept. and Public Works crew deserve a gold star for mitigating what could have been a far-reaching disaster in comparison to last year’s event.”

The City will continue to work with the public, local governments, the province and the federal government on long-term flood mitigation efforts including flood mapping, risk assessments, mitigation planning and infrastructure.

There still remains the threat of rapidly rising creek flows and overland flooding due to intense weather systems moving through the valley which is common for this time of year and residents are asked to monitor weather reports, the City’s website and local media stations.

