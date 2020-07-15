Armstrong Spallumcheen chamber supports Big Spend

Mark Friday, July 25 on your calendar as a day to go out and help support local businesses

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce wants to support local businesses’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the same way the businesses support the communities time and again.

The chamber has committed to supporting a one-day event called the Big Spend, set for Friday, July 25. People will be encouraged to be part of helping to revive the Canadian economy at home by making an intentional purchase at a local small business of the person’s choice.

“Local small businesses make our communities run,” said chamber board president Sean Newton. “They support community events, sponsor sports teams, provide bursaries and add vibrancy to where we live. They also provide nearly 70 per cent of all private sector jobs in Canada.”

The Big Spend is meant to be more than a symbolic gesture of hope.

It is a practical step communities can take as part of a larger action plan for economic recovery in Canada.

“When you add the benefits of buying local to the positive impact of what economists call the “multiplier effect” we help create a snowball of growth for our communities, and our country as a whole,” said Newton. “Community organizations, chambers of commerce, churches and Canadians across the country will be part of this special effort to help kick start the Canadian economic recovery process.”

“In my work with Leading Influence, I get to meet with and support leaders from across Canada. Kick-starting our economy is on all of their minds,” said Tim Schindel, national director of Leading Influence and ‘Big Spend’ founder.

“The Big Spend became an intensely practical, and I might add, easy way to help Canada start down the road to recovery in every city across our nation.”

How can you support this movement?

As a business owner, let everyone know you are participating by posting a ‘Big Spend’ poster in your window.

“The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce will be distributing ‘Big Spend’ participant posters to all businesses,” chamber executive director Patti Noonan said. “We encourage everyone to post them in a visible location and be sure to include this event on their social media pages.”

As a community member, it is easy to support this event.

On July 25, make an intentional purchase at a local small business of your choice. Then, add your name to the ‘Big Spend’ list which will go live closer to the event, so they can map spending across Canada and track the economic impact being made together.

“Chambers of commerce from across our nation, along with local businesses and individual Canadians, are signing on to be ‘Spend Friends,'” said Deb McClelland, former past president of Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada. “Collectively, on July 25, we can make this the largest ‘Christmas in July’ Canada has ever seen.”

Be a spend friend in your favourite local business and help revive Canada’s economy. Share a story or photo about where you made your Big Spend on Facebook or Instagram. Use hashtag #TheBigSpend or @TheBigSpend and don’t forget to tag the @ASChamberofCommerce #armstrongspallucheen.

