Armstrong IPE fate still in question

The Interior Provincial Exhibition board is forging ahead with plans for the 121st annual event until they can’t.

General manager Yvonne Paulson said in an email to membership that a decision one way or the other has not been made at this point.

“We are being very cautious and will ensure everyone’s health and safety is our number one priority during our decision making in the coming weeks,” said Paulson. “We are following the self-distancing at our office. There is usually one person in our office each day to answer the phones and have a face and voice from the IPE to the general public. Our office is closed to the general public but I am happy to converse over the phone, email and Zoom meetings in the meantime.”

The rest of the team, said Paulson, is working remotely from their home offices.

“We are all here to assist you,” she said. “The best way to reach us initially is to email us or call the office.”

Membership and the public will be advised once any decisions about the fall fair have been made.

The fair industry like many other industries has been hit extremely hard by COVID-19.

The PNE in Vancouver, the Calgary Stampede and K-Days at Northlands in Edmonton have been cancelled. New Brunswick fairs and exhibitions are suspended for 2020. The Glengarry Highland Games in Ontario have postponed to 2021.

The IPE office is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call 250-546-9406 for more information.

Email contacts include:

Yvonne Paulson, General Manager – yvonne@armstrongipe.com

Cathi Harrison, Finance – cathi@armstrongipe.com

Karen Buddo, Exhibitor Relations – karen@armstrongipe.com

Terry Hannah, Vendor Relations – terry@armstrongipe.com

The 121st annual IPE is slated to run Sept. 2-6.

