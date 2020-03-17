Armstrong garbage collection curbed for St. Patrick’s Day

A mechanical issue with a collection truck has caused a delay garbage collection in Armstrong Tuesday.
The City of Armstrong says due to a truck mechanical problem Waste Connections has advised city hall they will not be able to collect garbage Tuesday.
“Those residents impacted by this will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, March 18,” said Armstrong community services manager Warren Smith. “Residents that normally have their garbage collected on Wednesdays should see no impact.”
For more information on the city’s garbage collection please go to www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.