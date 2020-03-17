Armstrong garbage collection curbed for St. Patrick’s Day

Truck mechanical issue causes collection to be shelved until Wednesday

City of Armstrong says garbage collection in the city Tuesday will be affected by an issue to a collection truck. Collection for those who normally get serviced on Tuesday will take place Wednesday, and won’t affect Wednesday service. (Morning Star - file photo)

A mechanical issue with a collection truck has caused a delay garbage collection in Armstrong Tuesday.

The City of Armstrong says due to a truck mechanical problem Waste Connections has advised city hall they will not be able to collect garbage Tuesday.

“Those residents impacted by this will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, March 18,” said Armstrong community services manager Warren Smith. “Residents that normally have their garbage collected on Wednesdays should see no impact.”

For more information on the city’s garbage collection please go to www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

