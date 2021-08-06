Armstrong dad pockets winning lottery ticket from Vernon

From boredom to bliss: $100K 6/49 discovered at mall, while his daughters were shopping

A boring day at the mall, waiting for his daughters who were shopping, took an exciting turn for David Strohm.

The Armstrong dad had nothing to do during a trip to the mall with his daughters, so he decided to check his Lotto 6/49 ticket from the April 27 draw.

His day suddenly went from boredom to bliss as he was shocked to find out he had won a $100,000 guaranteed prize.

“My tickets usually sit in my wallet for awhile, and since I had the opportunity to I decided to check them,” Strohm said. “When I got to the ticket that showed $100,000, I didn’t know what to do.”

He purchased the winning ticket at the Superstore in Vernon.

Strohm says he couldn’t wait to show his daughters but stumbled to find the winning ticket when they met back up.

“When I went to scan the ticket, I actually scanned a different one…my daughters had no idea what I was showing them.”

On how it feels to win, Strohm says it hasn’t quite sunk in yet and that it still feels surreal.

