Armstrong creek levels drop

Armstrong creek levels have dropped, but the City said snowmelt at higher eleveations could cause them to rise again. (Morning Star file photo)

Creek levels may have dropped, but the state of emergency in Armstrong persists.

A combination of clear skies and crew mitigation efforts has seen a drop in creek levels for both Meighan and Deep creeks. While the drop in creek levels is a good sign, it is anticipated with increasing day time temperatures we could see rises in creek flows as the snow melts at higher elevations.

“Flooding remains a threat to the City of Armstrong,” the City wrote in a release.

The advanced evacuation alert advising property owners and citizens that live along Meighan Creek in the Willowdale Road, Patterson Avenue and lower Becker Street areas remains in place.

“These residences need to be prepared to evacuate on very short notice,” officials said.

“Personal safety is a priority for our citizens and our first responders. We ask residents to monitor the City’s website and local media stations as all updates will be posted to these locations. Alternatively, they can call City Hall. Members of the public, observing or working near creeks are reminded that creek levels may rise quickly and should exercise caution at all times around the fast moving water and creek banks.”

Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the Public Works Yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue and at the corner of Bridge Street and Okanagan Blvd.

City crews continue to deploy mitigation strategies and will monitor creek levels throughout the weekend.

Related: Water floods Armstrong businesses

Related: Armstrong flood preparations continue

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.