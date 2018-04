Committee of the whole now starts at 5:30 p.m., beginning this evening; regular meeting at 7 p.m.

Armstrong council’s new meeting routine begins today.

Council will now hold a committee of the whole meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. at council chambers, and will roll right into the regularly scheduled public meeting at 7 p.m.

There is a public hearing on tonight’s agenda at 6:30 p.m.

This replaces the afternoon committee meetings which began at 1:15 p.m., and regularly scheduled meetings began at 7:30 p.m.