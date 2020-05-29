Armstrong council reopens meetings to public at theatre

New location will allow appropriate physical distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Armstrong will have its regular meetings of council at the Centennial Theatre at 3326 Pleasant Valley Drive, effective June 8, 20202, open to the public. (Google Maps)

The City of Armstrong will once again reopen its regular meetings to the public amid COVID-19, but not at city hall.

Meetings, starting June 8, will be held at the Centennial Theatre on Pleasant Valley Road at 5 p.m.

The theatre space will allow for appropriate physical distancing measures to be met, as outlined by the provincial health officer.

Seating will be limited to ensure the minimum two-metre distancing is met.

“We ask that you do not attend if you have been ill, are exhibiting signs of illness, or have been in contact with someone exhibiting signs of illness,” the city said in a statement.

For more information on the city’s response to COVID-19 or upcoming meetings, visit cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

