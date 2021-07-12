ARMS looking for volunteers to help protect storm drains

ARMS is asking for volunteers to help protect storm drains from toxic material.

The Alouette River Management Society is looking for volunteers to paint yellow fish at storm drains along Maple Ridge roadways.

They serve as a visual reminder to people that storm drains are not convenient places to dump material such as old paint or other toxic products, but rather a conduit for rain water to find its way into streams where aquatic species live.

“What goes down storm drains really does impact salmonids,” said Greta Borick-Cunningham, executive director of the conservation group.

She said the yellow salmon are painted using stencils and road paint, and the work is done by volunteers – often Scouts, Brownies and other local groups.

This week they are rounding up volunteers to help protect local waterways, including their namesake river.

This Wednesday (in Silver Valley) and Thursday (Coho Creek) ARMS summer staff will be out leading an orientation of how to mark storm drains, and then volunteers will be able to go out and mark the neighborhood. They will be active from 9:30-11 a.m. each day.

Anyone who would like to participate can RSVP to adoptablock@alouetteriver.org, as space is limited.

