Armed man invades Greater Victoria home

An armed man in disguise broke in and robbed a Sooke home on Church Road early Monday morning.

Sooke RCMP responded to the call around 3:10 a.m., after the robber had confronted one of the residents of the home, took some items and cash, and then escaped by foot.

After the robber left, RCMP said he “seemed to call out,” suggesting he may have had an accomplice.

Around the same time of the home invasion, there were reports of a disturbance between a man and a woman. Witnesses say they heard yelling, and then the man took off by truck.

Police are investigating to find out if there is any correlation between the yelling and the break in, which happened a short distance away.

The two occupants of the home were uninjured.

RCMP say details of the suspect are very limited because he was wearing a mask, and because of the darkness at the time of the break in.

Later that day, a bag was found around the 6600 block of Acreman Road and reported to police.

The bag contained a large quantity of controlled, packaged drugs.

“The bags contained mainly methamphetamine but also a good assortment and quantity of controlled prescription drugs including oxycontin. Presently we are awaiting forensic analysis of the containers; in excess of 50 grams of methamphetamine and hundreds of pills,” said Sooke RCMP in a press release.

RCMP are trying to determine if there is any connection between the break in and the bag of drugs.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.