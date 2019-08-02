Armed ‘Deadpool’ robbery suspect steals drink and toy from Vernon gas station

Chase RCMP respond to two cases of people being threatened with weapons and another regarding a domestic disturbance call, all in March. (File photo)

He didn’t get any cash, but an armed robbery suspect helped himself to some unique items.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP front line officers responded to a robbery at a gas station, located in the 2400 block of 34th Street, on Thursday, Aug. 1, just before 11 p.m.

A lone male entered the store, threatened staff with a knife and demanded money. The suspect grew impatient and fled the store without any cash, however not before helping himself to a beverage and a small toy.

READ MORE: Propane tank thefts explode in Vernon

A multi-unit response, including the assistance of the Kelowna RCMP K9 unit, could be seen by residents as officers extensively searched the area for the suspect.

“Although the officers were unable to locate the suspect, a detailed description of him was provided by witnesses, which will aid in our investigation,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “We are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

The suspect is described as a male last seen wearing a black, red and white ‘Deadpool’ mask, a red T-shirt under a black and red checkered long-sleeve shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Vernon resident falls victim to fraud

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.