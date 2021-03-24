Arena public skating. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Arena ice to come out on April

With winter finally behind us, the arena ice is all set to come out. According to the village, the arena ice will be in until Apr. 1 after which it will be removed. March will be the last month for public skating at the arena. On Mar. 19, several Burns Lakers came out to enjoy the public skating. Last week was the final week for hockey practices. This week, the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association is hosting a three day spring break camp and that will be the last for the arena this season. The curling rink ice has already been taken out and while it was put in last year, the rink was left unused due to the COVID restrictions. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)