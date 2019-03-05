Area shopper wins big

Ursula Bond was winner of the Buy-Low Win Big program’s 60 second shopping spree, which took place at the store on Feb. 27. Bond donated her winnings to Clearwater and Area Food Bank, and members of the charity said Bond’s generosity was “awesome” and appreciated. Food bank volunteer Trish Tinker stood in for Bond during the spree, gathering $186 worth of items for locals in need. Pictured, employees of Buy-Low stand with Tinker and Bond, right, as Tinker gets ready to start the spree. Photo by Jaime Polmateer