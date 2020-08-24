Area restriction put in place for Little Slocan area due to Talbot Creek fire

The BC Wildfire Service has issued an area restriction within the Little Slocan area as crews continue to fight the Talbot Creek wildfire.

The fire is located in the Slocan Valley, approximately 3.5 km northwest of Highway 6 and about 30 km north of Castlegar.

BC Wildfire Service personnel were busy Monday making preparations for anticipated winds. Crews and aviation resources are focusing suppression efforts on the south and east flanks of the fire.

Initial attack crews continue to work on constructing helipads to support helicopter resources. Dozer and excavators are being moved into place to begin work on a contingency fire guard along the south-southeast flank of the fire.

About 70 firefighters have been working on the fire in recent days along with two medic personnel to support the fire crews. Fourteen pieces of heavy equipment and seven helicopters were also assigned to the fire.

In the interest of public and responder safety, the Wildfire Service issued the area restriction Monday evening.

The area restriction includes the area beginning at the intersection of the powerlines and Little Slocan Main FSR, heading northwest then north following, and including, the Little Slocan Main FSR, heading east at the south end of Upper Little Slocan Lake to the height of land on Perry Ridge.

This restriction then continues following the height of land south over Perry Peak, heading southwest in a straight line intersecting Little Slocan South Rd and continuing back to the point of commencement.

Little Slocan lake is not included in the area restriction and can still be accessed from the north.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for the area surrounding the fire.

The alert covers 305 homes in the communities of Lebahdo, Little Slocan, Passmore and Vallican.

The Talbot Creek fire was discovered on Monday, August 17. More accurate GPS mapping was done Monday and the fire is now reported to be 188 hectares in size.

