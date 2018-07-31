Area restriction order in effect northeast of Burns Lake

The area restriction order applies to all Crown land outlined on the map. (B.C. Wildfire Service image)

The B.C. Wildfire Service issued an area restriction order July 30 for Crown land in the vicinity of the Shovel Lake wildfire.

Burning about 30 km northeast of Burns Lake and about 25 km northwest of Fraser Lake, the Shovel Lake wildfire has grown to approximately 2000 hectares.

According to Carolyn Bartos, fire information officer for the Northwest Fire Centre, this area restriction was put in place to protect public safety due to the wildfire’s rate of spread and to avoid interference with fire suppression efforts.

Under this order, a person must not remain in or enter the Shovel Lake wildfire restricted area without prior written authorization from an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

– Travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling to or from leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

– Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;

– Using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act; and

– Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock management on private or leased property.

As of July 30, the B.C. Wildfire Service had 75 personnel on site, supported by 17 pieces of heavy equipment, five helicopters and air tankers.

An evacuation alert was issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) on July 29, 2018. The alert is in effect for the area east of the Augier Main Forest Service Road to the Trout and Sutherland Forest Service Roads, and south of Sutherland River Park to Hwy. 16. This includes parts of the RDBN’s Electoral Area B, C and D. This alert does not include Endako.

The B.C. Wildfire Service and the RDBN will be co-hosting a public meeting to provide information and answer questions regarding the Shovel Lake Wildfire and associated evacuation alert on Wednesday, Aug. 1. The public meeting will take place at the Island Gospel Fellowship Church at 6 p.m.

The RDBN is urging those in the evacuation area to be prepared for an evacuation order by gathering essential items and having them be readily available for quick departure, locating family members or co-workers and planning to meet outside the evacuation, should an evacuation order be called.

Air quality advisories are in effect for most of the province as a result of smoke from wildfires. Most of this smoke can be attributed to local fires, but some, especially in the north, has drifted in from other provinces as well as internationally.

As of Sunday, 64 fires had started so far in 2018 in the Northwest Fire Centre – 42 lightning-caused and 22 human-caused.

The area restriction will remain in place until noon on Sept. 15, 2018, or until the order is rescinded.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

