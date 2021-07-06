Area near Kluskoil Lake Provincial Park on evacuation alert due to wildfire

The CRD has told residents in the Hanham-Titetown area to be ready to evacuate

The Hanham-Titetown area is under an evacuation alert. (Cariboo Regional District)

The CRD has issued an evacuation alert due to a wildfire northwest of Nazko.

Residents living in the Hanham-Titetown area, near Kluskoil Lake Provincial Park, are asked to be on standby and prepare for a potential evacuation.

A 90-hectare, lightning-caused fire is burning just north of the park.

Residents inside the area are asked to make a plan to transport family members and co-workers out of the area, keep essential items on hand, and move pets and livestock to a safe area.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” a Facebook post from the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre reads. “Visit cariboord.ca for more details on what you should do when you’re on evacuation alert.”

Two other fires of note are burning north of Kluskoil Lake, in the Prince George Fire Centre.

A map of all evacuation orders and alerts in the district is available at www.cariboord.ca/EOCorderalerts.

