Area east of 70 Mile on evacuation order, 70 Mile and South Green Lake on alert

An evacuation order was issued for an area east of 70 Mile House by the Thomson-Nicola Regional District as of 4 p.m. today, due to Twin Creek Wildfire/ An evacuation alert was also issued for the communities of 70 Mile House and South Green Lake.

The properties under evacuation order are 1761, 1771, 1781, 1791 Hutchinson Rd and all other properties within the boundary noted on the attached map.

“If you are in the described area, you must leave immediately and report to the Emergency Reception Centre located at 306 Lebourdais St in Clinton. It is also suggested that evacuees turn off the power and gas to all appliances other than refrigerators and freezers.”

Those properties under alert are advised to locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and property to an identified safe reception center, gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependants, prepare to move any disabled persons and children, collect pets and pet needs and if possible, move livestock to a safe area.

