Area A of the Comox Valley Regional District has new alternate director

Daniel Arbour, Area A director of the Comox Valley Regional District, has appointed Lindsay Flawse of Union Bay as the new alternate director for Baynes Sound, Denman/Hornby Islands.

Daniel Arbour, Area A director of the Comox Valley Regional District, has appointed Lindsay Flawse of Union Bay as the new alternate director for Baynes Sound, Denman/Hornby Islands.

In regional districts across B.C., alternate directors are appointed by the elected rural representative and can stand in at meetings. Unlike municipalities, rural areas do not benefit from having area-specific councils. In the Comox Valley, one director is elected from each of Area A, B, and C, which together form the Electoral Areas Services Committee (EASC). Alternate directors ensure representation for each area, should the elected director fall sick or is unable to attend meetings.

Flawse has served on the Area A Advisory Planning Commission since 2018, bringing to the table a professional background as a landscape architect and parks planner.

Arbour thanked previous alternate director from Hornby Island, Karen Ross, for her past support and contributions, and welcomed Mrs. Flawse in the alternate role.

“There are many important files, particularly around Royston/Union Bay regarding infrastructure, including the Union Bay Improvement District transition to the CVRD,” he said. “I am appreciative that Lindsay will be able to step into the Area A director’s role should needs arise.”

Comox Valley Record