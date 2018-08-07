Area 27 Motorsports Park expanding

Racetrack near Oliver working on expanding the facility

Area27 grand opening included three super cars bursting through a ribbon in place of the usuall ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Design plans have been finalized for the first of several buildings being added to the Area 27 motorsports park, near Oliver.

An 11,000 square foot multipurpose building is expected to be completed within 10-months in order to be fully functional for the 2019 season. That space will include a 3,000 square foot event room overlooking the circuit. The building will provide on-site food and beverage services.

Related: Area 27 puts on a show for their grand opening

As well, the building will feature a state-of-the-art classroom space for the Academy 27 programs and private coaching from their instructors.

The Area 27 team said that over the next two years they are expecting to complete a refuelling station, karting facility and on-site storage and paddock garage facilities.

Related: Fan catches Top Gear hosts in the South Okanagan

According to Area 27, membership has been sold out since December 2017 and there is a standing waiting list for interested individuals.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.