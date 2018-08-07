Area27 grand opening included three super cars bursting through a ribbon in place of the usuall ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Area 27 Motorsports Park expanding

Racetrack near Oliver working on expanding the facility

Design plans have been finalized for the first of several buildings being added to the Area 27 motorsports park, near Oliver.

An 11,000 square foot multipurpose building is expected to be completed within 10-months in order to be fully functional for the 2019 season. That space will include a 3,000 square foot event room overlooking the circuit. The building will provide on-site food and beverage services.

Related: Area 27 puts on a show for their grand opening

As well, the building will feature a state-of-the-art classroom space for the Academy 27 programs and private coaching from their instructors.

#Repost @itsthegrandtour – Oh, Canada. #TheGrandTour #Area27 ðŸ™Œ ðŸ’Ž

A post shared by Area 27 (@area27okanagan) on

The Area 27 team said that over the next two years they are expecting to complete a refuelling station, karting facility and on-site storage and paddock garage facilities.

Related: Fan catches Top Gear hosts in the South Okanagan

According to Area 27, membership has been sold out since December 2017 and there is a standing waiting list for interested individuals.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Water, water everywhere… car severs Langley fire hydrant
Next story
Soldiers of Odin confront supporters of Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Just Posted

Mill Bay man a poster boy for cancer drug

 

EDITORIAL: Pleasing parks

  • 8 hours ago

 

Shuswap Highway 1 projects won’t proceed until 2019

 

Saanich companies stack up building award nominations

  • 8 hours ago

 

Most Read